Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,289 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,091 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Fluor were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fluor by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 109,134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 31,780 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 56.4% in the first quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 52,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 18,932 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 524.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 12,070 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,235 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 15,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FLR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fluor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Shares of Fluor stock opened at $17.38 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $25.08.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. Fluor’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

