Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,336 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.4% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,845,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,870,000 after acquiring an additional 150,739 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,110,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 93.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 681,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,253,000 after acquiring an additional 328,284 shares in the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on CBOE. Piper Sandler upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.75.

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $118.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $77.63 and a one year high of $122.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.47.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.88%.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $213,951.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,033.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,074 shares in the company, valued at $19,558,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,786 shares of company stock worth $4,119,527 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.