Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) & SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) Head-To-Head Contrast

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) and SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Greenbrook TMS and SOC Telemed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenbrook TMS N/A N/A N/A SOC Telemed N/A -96.38% -23.51%

0.8% of Greenbrook TMS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.3% of SOC Telemed shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of SOC Telemed shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Greenbrook TMS and SOC Telemed’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenbrook TMS $43.13 million 4.56 -$29.66 million N/A N/A SOC Telemed $57.99 million 8.87 -$49.85 million ($3.55) -1.60

Greenbrook TMS has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SOC Telemed.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Greenbrook TMS and SOC Telemed, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenbrook TMS 0 0 2 0 3.00 SOC Telemed 0 1 5 0 2.83

Greenbrook TMS presently has a consensus target price of $16.13, indicating a potential upside of 32.06%. SOC Telemed has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 84.86%. Given SOC Telemed’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SOC Telemed is more favorable than Greenbrook TMS.

Summary

SOC Telemed beats Greenbrook TMS on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenbrook TMS

Greenbrook TMS Inc., together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of depression and related psychiatric services. The company operates approximately 128 treatment centers. Greenbrook TMS Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About SOC Telemed

SOC Telemed, Inc. provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Reston, Virginia.

