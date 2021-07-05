Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.4% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 477,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 34.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 41.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.1% in the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5,125.0% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.89.

In other news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total transaction of $222,931.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 3,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total value of $365,535.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,821 shares of company stock worth $3,863,639. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $93.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.56 and a 1-year high of $106.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.70.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.84%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

