Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $666.72 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $610.29. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $457.03 and a 12-month high of $689.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.21 and a beta of 0.83.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $2.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 151.73% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $726.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.