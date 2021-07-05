Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 50.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth about $267,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 121,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,435,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 9.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total value of $389,625.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

JKHY opened at $165.82 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.60. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.65 and a twelve month high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $433.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.61 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, May 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.67%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.38.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

