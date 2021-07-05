Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LNT. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Alliant Energy by 43.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at about $64,431,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Alliant Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,051,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,340 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Alliant Energy by 30.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,160,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,999,000 after purchasing an additional 508,638 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Alliant Energy by 15.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $56.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.35. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.99 and a fifty-two week high of $59.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.08.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.43 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 18.40%. Alliant Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LNT. Argus lifted their target price on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.13.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

