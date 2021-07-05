iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 60.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,434 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $310.97 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $201.41 and a 1-year high of $339.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $300.46.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

