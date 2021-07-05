Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,168,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Trustmark by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,805,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,722,000 after acquiring an additional 657,195 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Trustmark by 69.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 491,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,349,000 after acquiring an additional 201,234 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Trustmark by 286.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,906,000 after acquiring an additional 187,466 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Trustmark by 4,203.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 137,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 134,166 shares during the period. 60.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMK opened at $30.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.04. Trustmark Co. has a 12-month low of $20.08 and a 12-month high of $36.31.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $165.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.48 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 25.67%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trustmark Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 35.94%.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

