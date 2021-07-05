Bank of Montreal Can Increases Position in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in SPX were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in SPX by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,022,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,749,000 after buying an additional 41,735 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in SPX by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPX by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in SPX by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,996,000 after buying an additional 5,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPX in the 1st quarter worth about $459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SPX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of SPX in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on SPX in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. SPX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

Shares of SPX stock opened at $62.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.19. SPX Co. has a 1-year low of $37.64 and a 1-year high of $66.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. SPX had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $397.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that SPX Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

