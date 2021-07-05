Bank of Montreal Can Sells 807 Shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Cimpress in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cimpress in the first quarter worth about $226,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cimpress in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cimpress in the first quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cimpress in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. 88.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of Cimpress stock opened at $109.05 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.94. Cimpress plc has a 12 month low of $68.26 and a 12 month high of $128.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.21, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.57.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $578.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cimpress plc will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

