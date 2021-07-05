Thomas Unterman Sells 477 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Director Thomas Unterman sold 477 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $53,924.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,919,144.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ BL opened at $113.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.40. BlackLine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.20 and a fifty-two week high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.07 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 209,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,741,000 after acquiring an additional 46,922 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,006,000 after buying an additional 40,393 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 886,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,091,000 after buying an additional 459,630 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,187,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 429,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,522,000 after buying an additional 27,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

BL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.82.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

