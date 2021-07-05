Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,068 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,194 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,475,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,769,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 15.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,252,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,276,000 after acquiring an additional 165,994 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,261,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in First Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB opened at $29.13 on Monday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $30.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.32.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $129.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is currently 71.72%.

FHB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.10.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Read More: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.