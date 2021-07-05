Amalgamated Bank Reduces Position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 21.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 50.1% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 393,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,232,000 after buying an additional 131,339 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 59.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 9,107 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 0.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 52,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,622,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 61.7% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

CHH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Choice Hotels International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

NYSE:CHH opened at $121.91 on Monday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a one year low of $78.83 and a one year high of $123.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.06, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.28.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 821.46% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $183.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

In other Choice Hotels International news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 17,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $2,048,899.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,408,279.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 5,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total transaction of $657,755.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,670.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,857 shares of company stock valued at $7,988,493. 21.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

