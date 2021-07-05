Amalgamated Bank Sells 490 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 240.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 253.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 30.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 30.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BYD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.07.

BYD opened at $61.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.96, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.19. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $71.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.49. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $753.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.45 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $2,017,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,552,399. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $4,566,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,326,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,785,203.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,068 shares of company stock valued at $8,170,806 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

