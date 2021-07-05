Amalgamated Bank Sells 463 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in ExlService were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in ExlService in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in ExlService in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in ExlService in the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in ExlService in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ExlService in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Pavan Bagai sold 19,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $1,779,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,161.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total value of $2,079,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,375,016.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,415 shares of company stock valued at $5,086,880. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXLS. Bank of America upgraded ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.25.

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $106.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.88 and a 1-year high of $108.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. ExlService had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $261.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.13 million. Research analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

