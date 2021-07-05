Amalgamated Bank Sells 66 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 22.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 28,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,056,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 64.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after acquiring an additional 15,715 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 792.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 26,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after acquiring an additional 23,124 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,645,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $211.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $149.51 and a 12 month high of $262.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.49 and a beta of 1.36.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $345.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 9,943 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $1,989,097.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,979,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,161,153.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,938 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.10, for a total transaction of $661,343.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,304,137.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,337 shares of company stock valued at $9,355,364. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

