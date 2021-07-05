Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in Jaws Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:JWS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Jaws Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:JWS) by 70.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,094 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Jaws Acquisition worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jaws Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jaws Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jaws Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jaws Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Jaws Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JWS opened at $14.75 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.58. Jaws Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $17.43.

Jaws Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

