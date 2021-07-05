Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,683 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,414 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in BOX were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BOX by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,648,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $313,374,000 after acquiring an additional 644,131 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP increased its position in BOX by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,976,845 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $198,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,383 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BOX by 339.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,955,452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,048 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in BOX by 13.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,855,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,594,000 after acquiring an additional 212,735 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in BOX during the fourth quarter worth $28,609,000. 81.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOX stock opened at $26.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Box, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $27.41.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.43 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. BOX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

