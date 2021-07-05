Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LIVN. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in LivaNova in the fourth quarter worth $57,559,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in LivaNova in the fourth quarter worth $47,038,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in LivaNova by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,237,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,152,000 after purchasing an additional 508,894 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in LivaNova in the fourth quarter worth $21,651,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in LivaNova in the fourth quarter worth $17,135,000. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LIVN shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

In other news, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $686,328.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN opened at $83.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.11. LivaNova PLC has a twelve month low of $41.07 and a twelve month high of $90.25.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.30 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 43.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

