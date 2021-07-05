Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) by 31.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,320,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 796,466 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.59% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals worth $30,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,515,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272,112 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,579,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,658,000 after purchasing an additional 482,924 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,428,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,362,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,057,000 after purchasing an additional 396,089 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,095,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,695,000 after purchasing an additional 19,369 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on INO shares. Bank of America started coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.89.

Shares of INO stock opened at $9.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.80. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $28.54. The company has a current ratio of 14.17, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 39.16% and a negative net margin of 2,916.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 38,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $385,735.35. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,135.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Kies sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $85,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,913.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,231 shares of company stock worth $1,241,511. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

