Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) by 64.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 55,170 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.18% of Cooper-Standard worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 159.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cooper-Standard alerts:

Cooper-Standard stock opened at $28.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $490.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 3.24. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $47.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.12.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85). The business had revenue of $668.97 million during the quarter. Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 19.50% and a negative net margin of 7.99%.

Cooper-Standard Profile

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems worldwide. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor system, flush glass systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

Read More: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.