Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 283.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,688 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Globant were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 100.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Globant by 378.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Globant during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Globant by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Globant by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 82.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GLOB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Globant from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Grupo Santander initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.10.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $216.11 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $218.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 139.43 and a beta of 1.22. Globant S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $148.74 and a fifty-two week high of $244.72.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $270.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.64 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

