Northern Trust Corp Trims Holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 39.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 660,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 425,859 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.48% of Belden worth $29,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDC. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its holdings in Belden by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,038,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,097,000 after buying an additional 146,351 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Belden by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 716,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,809,000 after buying an additional 44,401 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Belden by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Belden by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after buying an additional 28,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Belden by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 265,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,766,000 after buying an additional 11,641 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Belden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

NYSE BDC opened at $50.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.37 and a beta of 1.48. Belden Inc. has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $55.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.51.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $536.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.58 million. Belden had a positive return on equity of 16.77% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.27%.

About Belden

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, fiber, and home and building automation.

