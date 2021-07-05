Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) vs. Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Financial Survey

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) and Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Playa Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 2.23, indicating that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bally’s has a beta of 2.57, indicating that its share price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Playa Hotels & Resorts and Bally’s’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Playa Hotels & Resorts $273.19 million 4.40 -$262.37 million ($1.46) -5.02 Bally’s $372.79 million 5.97 -$5.49 million ($0.09) -582.44

Bally’s has higher revenue and earnings than Playa Hotels & Resorts. Bally’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Playa Hotels & Resorts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.7% of Playa Hotels & Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.6% of Bally’s shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Playa Hotels & Resorts shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 40.3% of Bally’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Playa Hotels & Resorts and Bally’s, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Playa Hotels & Resorts 0 2 3 0 2.60 Bally’s 0 0 4 0 3.00

Playa Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus price target of $8.31, indicating a potential upside of 13.40%. Bally’s has a consensus price target of $71.60, indicating a potential upside of 36.59%. Given Bally’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bally’s is more favorable than Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Profitability

This table compares Playa Hotels & Resorts and Bally’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Playa Hotels & Resorts -178.21% -38.63% -11.47% Bally’s -1.60% 3.32% 0.55%

Summary

Bally’s beats Playa Hotels & Resorts on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of March 10, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 20 resorts comprising 7,867 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

About Bally’s

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado. As of April 13, 2021, it owned and operated 12 casinos that comprise 13,308 slot machines, 460 game tables, and 3,342 hotel rooms, as well as a horse racetrack across eight states. The company was formerly known as Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Bally's Corporation in November 2020. Bally's Corporation was founded in 2004 and is incorporated in Providence, Rhode Island.

