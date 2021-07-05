Neuberger Berman Group LLC Reduces Holdings in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in MasterCraft Boat were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 301.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the 1st quarter worth approximately $410,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the 1st quarter worth approximately $478,000. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $25.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $486.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.99. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $33.63.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $147.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.85 million. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 59.90%. Equities research analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

MasterCraft Boat Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT).

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.