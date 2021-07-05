Neuberger Berman Group LLC Makes New $2.64 Million Investment in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVIU)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVIU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 266,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,640,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the first quarter valued at about $495,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the first quarter valued at about $544,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the first quarter valued at about $5,934,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the first quarter valued at about $19,800,000.

IPVIU opened at $9.95 on Monday. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

