Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $2.76 Million Stock Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PKI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,413,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 31,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,477,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKI opened at $155.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.11. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.74 and a 1-year high of $162.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 3.37%.

In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $345,332.70. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. PerkinElmer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.42.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

