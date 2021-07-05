Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,356.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $46.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.46. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.93 and a 1-year high of $48.92. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 45.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.68%.

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $480,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,502 shares in the company, valued at $7,995,426.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 132,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,108,546.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GLPI shares. Citigroup started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.77.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.