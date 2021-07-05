Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 43,547 Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its position in shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) by 50.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,547 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in TFI International were worth $3,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFII. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in TFI International by 355.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 141,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,613,000 after acquiring an additional 110,555 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its position in TFI International by 174.8% during the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in TFI International by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 16,029 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in TFI International by 6.5% during the first quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 230,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,242,000 after acquiring an additional 13,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its position in TFI International by 16.0% during the first quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,869,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on TFII shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TFI International from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TFI International from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank upped their price target on TFI International from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on TFI International from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.64.

NYSE TFII opened at $92.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.58. TFI International Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.79 and a twelve month high of $96.49.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. TFI International had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TFI International Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. TFI International’s payout ratio is presently 27.88%.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

