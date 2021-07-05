Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 9,362 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 875,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,362 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.06% of Steven Madden worth $32,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 800,302 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,267,000 after buying an additional 244,551 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 299,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,572,000 after purchasing an additional 136,338 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 88,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 60,260 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 200,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,462,000 after purchasing an additional 45,460 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 112,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 11,052 shares during the period. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $43.40 on Monday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $18.47 and a 52-week high of $45.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 180.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.14.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.33 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.75%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Friday, June 18th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.27.

In related news, insider Karla Frieders sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $470,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,632.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $871,693.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,286.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,478 shares of company stock valued at $2,213,967 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

