Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,216 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $32,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CIGI. Tobam increased its stake in Colliers International Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 51,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Colliers International Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 147,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,129,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Colliers International Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Colliers International Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

NASDAQ CIGI opened at $113.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Colliers International Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.95 and a twelve month high of $120.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.93 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.38.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.01. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $774.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.37 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.20%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CIGI shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Colliers International Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Colliers International Group from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Colliers International Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Colliers International Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.17.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

Featured Story: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.