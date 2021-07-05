Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 110,993 Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 885,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,993 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.23% of Maxar Technologies worth $33,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAXR. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1,788.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $522,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 356,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies stock opened at $40.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $58.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.96.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($1.24). The firm had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.81 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.07%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on Maxar Technologies from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.92.

In other Maxar Technologies news, EVP Leon Anthony Frazier sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 17,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $696,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

