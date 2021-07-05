Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 288,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,631 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $35,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 144.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.50.

Shares of PRLB opened at $89.10 on Monday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.60 and a 1-year high of $286.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 59.01 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.00.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). Proto Labs had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Proto Labs’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

