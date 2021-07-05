Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $317.49 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) will report $317.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Oak Street Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $315.37 million to $319.00 million. Oak Street Health posted sales of $214.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Oak Street Health.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.40 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 24.18% and a negative return on equity of 60.50%. Oak Street Health’s revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on OSH. Evercore ISI began coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Oak Street Health from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.36.

In related news, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,364,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,373,494 shares in the company, valued at $83,288,676.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $365,392.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 544,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,731,292.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,074,063 shares of company stock worth $484,730,360. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSH. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Oak Street Health by 114.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,597,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046,725 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 598.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,604,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,399 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,117,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,860,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,442 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 2,337.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,021,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,423,000 after acquiring an additional 979,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OSH opened at $58.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. Oak Street Health has a 12 month low of $37.11 and a 12 month high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

