Citigroup Inc. Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,238 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.06% of Casella Waste Systems worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 12.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 44,998.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 23,399 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter worth $1,182,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 8.9% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 795,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,589,000 after buying an additional 64,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 9.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 807,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,319,000 after buying an additional 68,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $64.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.28. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.66 and a 52-week high of $69.60.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $189.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.87 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 17.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

