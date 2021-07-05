KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KULR) CEO Sells $163,338.25 in Stock

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KULR) CEO Michael Mo sold 65,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $163,338.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

KULR opened at $2.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.90. KULR Technology Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $3.19.

KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. Analysts predict that KULR Technology Group, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components applications in the United States. It offers lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heatsinks; HYDRA TRS battery storage bags; internal short circuit device; and CRUX cathodes.

