FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FGNA) CEO Buys $229,600.00 in Stock

FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FGNA) CEO Larry G. Swets, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.48 per share, for a total transaction of $229,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE FGNA opened at $10.23 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.16. FG New America Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGNA. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in FG New America Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $5,679,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FG New America Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $516,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in FG New America Acquisition by 32.7% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in FG New America Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $3,567,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in FG New America Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $131,000. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FGNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

FG New America Acquisition Company Profile

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

