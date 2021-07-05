Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 1,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of DSWL opened at $4.61 on Monday. Deswell Industries has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $5.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.24.
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. This is a positive change from Deswell Industries’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.
About Deswell Industries
Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling.
