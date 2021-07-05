Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the May 31st total of 1,870,000 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

In other news, major shareholder Pontifax Management 4 G.P. (20 acquired 5,925,925 shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,998.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rajesh B. Parekh acquired 2,466,666 shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $3,329,999.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 34.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Eloxx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 13,677 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 8,990 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 599.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 59,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 6,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELOX stock opened at $1.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $92.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.85. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $6.77.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts predict that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ELOX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.10 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.78.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.