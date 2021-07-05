Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) Short Interest Update

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 652,200 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the May 31st total of 890,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 8.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $169,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $1,635,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $830,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $2,090,000. 44.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on CYCC shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

NASDAQ CYCC opened at $5.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.82. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $11.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.23.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

