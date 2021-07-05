Citigroup Inc. Cuts Position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 28.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 127,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,235 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 0.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 143,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 318,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $19.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Urban Edge Properties has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $20.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.28.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $94.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $17.25 to $18.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Urban Edge Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.94.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

