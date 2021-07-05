Citigroup Inc. Sells 143,758 Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 525,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 143,758 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of EnLink Midstream worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENLC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,540,866 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,717,000 after acquiring an additional 215,531 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 56,589 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 10,564 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,652,634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 463,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 9,428 shares during the last quarter. 35.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENLC opened at $6.40 on Monday. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.41. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.33 and a beta of 3.54.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 152.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.25 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.91.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

