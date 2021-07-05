Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $98,334,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,226,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,994 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 142.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 15,599 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 31.7% during the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 29,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $103.36 on Monday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $95.80 and a 12-month high of $117.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.30.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

