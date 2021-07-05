Citigroup Inc. Invests $2.36 Million in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 292,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,000. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Bionano Genomics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Bionano Genomics during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bionano Genomics during the first quarter worth about $158,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in Bionano Genomics during the first quarter worth about $170,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at about $427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BNGO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Bionano Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.90.

Bionano Genomics stock opened at $6.72 on Monday. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 51.65 and a quick ratio of 51.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -24.89 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.55.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 million. Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 40.47% and a negative net margin of 384.80%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes.

