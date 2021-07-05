Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 43.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.53.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $44.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.09 and a beta of 3.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.02. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.08 and a 1-year high of $49.20.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.53%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

In related news, Director Chris Tong sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,184. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $2,722,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 456,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,724,925.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,221 shares of company stock valued at $6,201,811. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

