Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 1,951 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,623 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Viasat were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Viasat by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Viasat in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Viasat in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Viasat in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Viasat has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of VSAT stock opened at $48.64 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,216.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.17. Viasat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.82 and a 12-month high of $61.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $595.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.97 million. Viasat had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.16%. Viasat’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Viasat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

