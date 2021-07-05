The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 60.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,911 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Shyft Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 549,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,451,000 after buying an additional 45,447 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its stake in The Shyft Group by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 191,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,111,000 after buying an additional 110,042 shares during the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 254.3% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 236,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after purchasing an additional 169,786 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SHYF opened at $37.95 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $43.75.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $197.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.66 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.47%.

In related news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $206,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,318.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $569,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,205 shares in the company, valued at $16,752,553.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,349,000 over the last three months. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SHYF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Shyft Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

