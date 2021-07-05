Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 88.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 523.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 2,789.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the first quarter worth $200,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. 90.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Trinity Industries news, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total transaction of $233,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,446 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,212.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 21.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TRN opened at $26.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.07. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.29 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.42.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Trinity Industries had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a positive return on equity of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $398.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Trinity Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 227.03%.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

