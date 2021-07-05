Federated Hermes Inc. Has $565,000 Holdings in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 65.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 54,989 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 496,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 144,361 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,292,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,341,000 after purchasing an additional 274,945 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 100,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 44,915 shares during the period. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,536,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $554,000. 60.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on MFA. Zacks Investment Research raised MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on MFA Financial from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on MFA Financial from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised MFA Financial from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.69.

MFA Financial stock opened at $4.59 on Monday. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $4.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.49.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 89.30%. Research analysts expect that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

